IN the heart of Torpoint, a remarkable woman named Lizeta Fellows has become a beacon of hope and compassion, spearheading a transformative initiative for individuals with autism.
Lizeta’s unwavering dedication and vision have to led to the creation of Beat4Autism CIC, a charitable organsation that is really changing lives within the local community.
Recognising the challenges faced by those with autism and their families, Lizeta – who is the parent of two autistic sons herself – has poured her energy into building a supportive network where understanding, resources and inclusion are very much at the forefront.
Her efforts have not only raised awareness about autism, but also fostered a sense of belonging for countless individuals who now have access to vital support and opportunities for growth.
Just last month, the Cornish Times highlighted how Beat4Autism had created a magical, yet sensory-friendly, Christmas grotto at St James’ Church in Torpoint, that would allow every child to experience the wonder of the festive season.
Formed six years ago by Lizeta, Beat4Autism have seen significant growth during that period, creating projects aplenty, as well as a thriving Facebook group and a charitable shop within Torpoint’s Fore Street.
This week, they released their latest programme of events for the coming year, all of which will continue to highlight the important role they play to individuals and families within the local area.
Events Planned:
· Neurodivergent Me Book Launch – February 26 (11-2pm & 6-9pm)
· World Autism Acceptance Week (March 31-April 6)
· Onesie Wednesday – April 2
· Masquerade Ball – April 5
· Easter Onesie & Wellies Egg Hunt – April 20
· Big Picnic – April 25
· Neurodiversity Festival at Devonport Park – September 20
· Halloween Fashion Show – November 1
· Christmas Craft Event – November 30
· Magical Christmas Grotto – December 12-14
April’s Masquerade Ball is a new addition to their calendar and will be a community awards ceremony, which will celebrate all individuals and organisations that work under the radar and don't get the recognition they deserve.
To find out more about Beat4Autism, visit their Facebook page.