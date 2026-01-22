THE Torpoint-based charity Beat 4 Autism is adding a brand-new flagship event to its already busy calendar with the launch of a Superhero Masquerade Ball, set to take place on Saturday, March 28 at Torpoint AFC.
The adult-only event marks an exciting new chapter for the charity and will combine celebration, fundraising and community recognition. Guests can expect a buffet provided by Café Abundance, a raffle, and live entertainment from singer Jason Milburn, whose set will span popular hits from the 1970s through to the noughties.
All proceeds from tickets sales will go directly towards supporting Beat 4 Autism’s work with autistic individuals and their families.
The masquerade theme has particular meaning as it symbolises autistic masking – a strategy, often subconscious, where autistic people suppress or hide their traits to fit into social situations. The evening will also feature a community awards ceremony, shining a spotlight on people and organisations who make a difference behind the scenes. Awards include Fundraising Star, People’s Champion and The Unsung Hero, celebrating those whose efforts often go unrecognised.
Founded six years ago by Lizeta Fellows, Beat 4 Autism has grown significantly, developing a wide range of projects, establishing a thriving Facebook support group and opening a charitable shop on Fore Street. The organisation exists to support parents and carers while working towards its wider aim of creating a more autism-friendly Torpoint.
Alongside the Masquerade Ball, the charity has a busy schedule of events including the Neurodivergent Me book launch (February 26), Onesie Wednesday (April 2), Easter egg hunt (April 20), Big Picnic (April 25), a Neurodiversity Festival at Devonport Park (September 20), a Halloween fashion show (November 1) and several festive events leading up to Christmas, including the annual Magical Christmas Grotto (December 12-14).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.