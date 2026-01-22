The choir chose Ukraine-First as its charity for 2025, raising funds through a packed programme of concerts and community events.
This week, members proudly presented a cheque for £1,728.59 to local volunteer David Pond, who regularly travels to Ukraine delivering vital medical supplies and essential equipment.
Addressing the choir, David spoke movingly about his latest trip in December and the ongoing needs of people living in war-torn areas. He thanked the singers for their generosity and presented them with gifts from Ukraine – a commemorative pennant and a jar of locally made honey.
