Torpoint celebrated the Queens Platinum Jubilee in style

Torpoint celebrated the Queens Platinum Jubilee in the true Torpoint style, thanks to all the hard work by the Town Council and all the hard working volunteers, too many to mention. The day started with music and dancing, before Torpoint Mayor Rachel Evans and Birthday girl Ruby cut the ribbon.

Throughout the day everyone was entertained by dancers, choirs, a magician and bands, line dancing, also Karate and rugby demonstration all going on till a firework display at 22 3, with food and drinks of every description to keep everyone were on hand for all and the bouncy castle was free to all the happy children. A big thanks to everyone for an amazing celebration.