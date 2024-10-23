Doublebois Holiday Park near Liskeard has been awarded top marks by Visit England.
The five-star grading was awarded to the park, owned by Hoburne Holidays, after it was assessed against 76 different categories including cleanliness and quality of accommodation.
Hoburne Group CEO, Jim Forward, said: “It’s a real coup for the park to be recognised by Visit England who are among the most important names in the tourism business.
“Even more important than that is the recognition it gives for all the people who work here.
“They are the real heroes, and I can’t thank them enough for making it possible for us to win these fabulous grades.”