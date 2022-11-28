The ninth Christmas run is well under way and Liskeard Radio have gone viral with a hilarious TikTok video starring the local businesses that advertise with the community radio station. The video traces director Bryan Ugalde’s hapless attempt to engage the services of each of the sponsors only to find them all too busy...
The video includes cameo appearances from Angie’s Barber Shop, Full Blooms, Thompsons Opticians, Gilberts Outfitters, Ocean and Country Estate and Letting Agents, Glendale Boarding Kennels, The Cornish Times, Richards Builders Merchants, Trowbridges Estate and Lettings, Liskeard Carpets & Flooring, Time & Motion Jewellers and Clarks Auction Rooms.
“It was great fun to make and really brings out the personalities behind the businesses... Liskeard Radio receives no funding and can only exist with the support of these sponsors” says Bryan. “We’d also like to thank our camera-shy supporters Pollard Architectural, Taylors Motors, Liskeard Town Forum, Citybus, Earl & Crocker and of course, Wildanet”.
You can see the video at tiktok.com/@liskeardradio.
If you are a local business and interested in joining the community that sponsor Liskeard Radio email [email protected] for details.
Meanwhile, December 1, 9pm, Roland Monger is presenting a three hour end of year special showcasing the best of the new music discovered via his blog listenwithmonger.blogspot.com
You can also catch the Liskeard Radio roadshow live on The Parade December 3, from 6pm as part of the Liskeard Lights Up ceremony.