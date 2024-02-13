Many people have written to me asking that I support the Private Member’s Bill, the Pet Abduction Bill. This is the first Private Members Bill to go through committee in this Parliamentary session. The official title is: “a Bill to create offences of dog abduction and cat abduction and to confer a power to make corresponding provision relating to the abduction of other animals commonly kept as pets”. The Pet Abduction Bill will make dog and cat abduction a specific offence and make provisions against the abduction of other animals commonly kept as pets (such as ferrets). This legislation will also address the growing problem of pet theft and deliver part of Defra’s Action Plan for Animal Welfare (2021). As the owner of two precious cats who are definitely part of our family, I fully support this Bill and am pleased that the Government have also stated they support it.