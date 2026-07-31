MOUNT Edgcumbe House and Country Park has issued an urgent warning after staff discovered on Thursday (July 30) an illegal barbecue and campfire had been lit despite a ban on fires.
The park says a strict no fires and no barbecues policy remains in place because of the current drought conditions, which have left grassland and vegetation extremely dry.
Staff said they found evidence of both a barbecue and campfire during routine checks, describing the incident as “extremely dangerous” for both the landscape and those responsible.
Visitors are being urged to respect the ban and avoid lighting fires anywhere in the park.
A spokesperson said: “Recent wildfires have claimed many lives across a number of countries. Please don’t let the next one be you.”
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