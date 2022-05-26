Timetable of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee events in Liskeard

THE Queen waves to the crowd through the window of her car as the cavalcade moves through Liskeard on May 9, 1956 ( John Rapson )

Take a look at the events going on in Liskeard for The Queen’s Platinum Jubliee celebrations.

Until June 12

Augmented Reality

Seven locations around Liskeard with QR codes telling the story of the Queen’s reign. Each location tells about a 10-year period.

Participants scan window vinyls, collect stamp, see storybook, open character in AR.

The event is shown on a bespoke website highstreetsafari.com/locations/jubilee-liskeard. Locations taking part (in order) are: St Martin’s Church, The Guildhall, Methodist Church, Stuart House, TIC/Museum, Cornish Pudding Co, Westbourne House.

Week beginning May 30

Stuart House and OCS – Pop up Royalty exhibition.

Tuesday, May 31

Liskeard Lions Jubilee Bingo at the Eliot House Hotel.

Town Clock – changing the colour of the clock tower to purple.

Thursday, June 2

2pm – Town crier proclamation announcing lighting of beacon later in evening. In The Parade, outside the Cornish Times building.

7.30pm – Methodist Church Jubilee Civic Service.

9.35pm – Piper playing ‘Diu Regnare’ at St Martin’s Church, Kate Pumffrey.

9.40pm – Bugle call – Majesty at St Martin’s Church, Liskeard Silver Band (cornets).

9.45pm – Lighting the beacon at St Martin’s Church; as the beacon is lit, Song for the Commonwealth (the music and words for the ‘Song for the Commonwealth’ are available from www.commonwealthresounds.com).

Friday, June 3

Liskeard Breathers – By invitation only – Release of film at the Liskerrett Centre about their school’s project which has involved 30,000 young people, followed by lunch. The group have been awarded the Queen’s Award for their work.

Saturday, June 4

10am-4pm – Art and Craft Exhibition – Exhibition of entries into the art and craft competition, The Public Hall.

Catholic Church – Open for refreshments.

Culverland Park – Clean-up event.

4pm – Liskeard Lions Carnival (more details in next week’s Cornish Times).

Sunday, June 5

Culverland Park – Residents’ Street Party.

Courtney Road – Residents’ Big Lunch.

Other events:

Liskeard In Bloom – Purple displays throughput the town on the theme of Jubilee. Their showstopper display is planned.

Museum – Display including visitors’ book signed by the Queen and information on her visit in the 1950s.

3 bags full – Yarnbombing the Post Office, The Parade and balconies around town.

Liskeard Town Council – Tree planting in Thorn Park, date to be confirmed.

Cornish Pudding Co – Design a cake competition and raffle.