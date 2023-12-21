Looe Lifeboat Station’s lifeboat operations manager Dave Haines was delighted that these crew pass outs highlight the next generation of crew at Looe. Both Amber and Will have relatives in the crew, Amber’s father, Clive, and Will’s uncle, Matt, are both senior helms at the station and Amber’s uncle, Del is a volunteer tractor driver. Even though all three had already been out on several shouts, they have now joined their family members on call over the Christmas and New Year period, ready to save lives at sea.