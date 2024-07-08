In Bodmin town centre, three self-contained studio flats have a leasehold guide of £75,000 plus.
Located in Turf Street, they are on the first and second floors above a commercial unit and are being sold with the remainder of a 200-year lease from January 2015.
Bidding for the current auction, the fifth of the year, goes live on Monday, July 22 and ends on Wednesday, July 24.
Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes.
For more details, visit: www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/251/93/