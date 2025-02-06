More than three quarters of social housing tenants had no or partial floor coverings in their home when they moved in according to new research.
A new petition has been launched calling on change from Cllr Olly Monk, Cornwall Council Portfolio holder for Planning and Housing, after research found that in summer found that over three quarter of social housing tenants had no or partial floor coverings in their home at all when they moved in
Transformation Cornwall has launched a petition calling the councillor to ensure that no social housing property in Cornwall is let without sufficient carpets and floor coverings.
The petition supports the Keep Cornwall Carpeted campaign, initiated by Transformation Cornwall in collaboration with local food banks. The campaign aims to halt the unnecessary removal of carpets between tenancies and highlight the critical impact this issue has on communities across Cornwall and beyond.
According to the research, 33,000 social housing properties across Cornwall were without full floor coverage.
Zack, who rents a property in Falmouth, said: “My new flat had concrete floors covered in very thick dust when I moved in, and I didn’t realise just how much carpet would cost. I spent more than £1,000 - half of my savings - carpeting the property and spent four months on rations to pay off the debt.”
In January 2024, Wales passed a regulation that new social lets must come with flooring included. In England, the current national Decent Home Standard policy is outdated and does not address this critical issue.
Sam Williams, campaigns and community organising manager at Transformation Cornwall, said: “It does not make sense that people on the lowest incomes, sometimes those who have fled domestic violence or overcome homelessness, are required to pay for carpeting their let. Through my work with food banks, I was astonished to find out how common it is for social housing tenants to live with exposed floors. We believe that everyone deserves a warm and safe home. This is why we are launching this petition, calling on Cllr Monk to urgently collaborate with Cornwall Housing and other registered social housing providers to ensure that all properties let in Cornwall have sufficient carpets and floor coverings before new tenants move in.”
By law, social housing properties are only required to have floor coverings in kitchens and bathrooms, and most social housing providers require vacating tenants to pull up their carpets and flooring no matter their condition.
A spokesperson from Transformation Cornwall added: “Often, nails and staples are left protruding, increasing the risk of injuries for individuals and families moving in. Carpets also provide essential insulation, helping to keep homes warm and reducing heating costs. Without them, properties become damp and mouldy, tenants face higher energy bills and colder living conditions. This, in turn, leads to increased health issues and a greater reliance on food banks.”
More information on the matter and on the petition can be found here: you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/keep-cornwall-carpeted