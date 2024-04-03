RUNNING enthusiasts have three new courses to choose from at a popular woodland.
Cardinham Woods has created 1km, 2.5km and 5km running trails, which aim to provide something for each difficulty level.
These range from a quick, flat loop around the Lady Vale to a challenging route with variable inclines, going through the Lidcutt Valley.
All the routes provided are signposted, providing quick and easy directions to enable runners using the trails to navigate around them.
A spokesperson for Forestry England, which manages Cardinham Woods, said: “We are pleased to announce the launch of three brand new running trails at Cardinham Woods.
“We have 1K, 2.5K and 5K loops which are of varying difficulty, ranging from a quick, flat loop around the Lady Vale, to the more challenging route which includes the Lidcutt Valley
“Perfect for both aspiring and experienced runners alike! And for anyone hoping to build up their fitness.
All of the routes are signposted, starting next to the Callywith and finishing just before the car park. There is also a map board up by the rangers hut.
“We hope you enjoy the trails!”