AN actress from St Columb Major stars in a new film that has been released on the big screen.
Viva Seifert Cleveland acts and dances in the performance film The Extraordinary Miss Flower, which brings to life the remarkable story of Geraldine Flower.
A secret cache of Geraldine’s letters that were uncovered by her family after she died inspired acclaimed Icelandic singer/songwriter Emilíana Torrini to record an album of new songs that forms the spine of the film. The letters depict traces of an extraordinary life full of secrets and lifelong friendships, tales of travel, adventure, and declarations of love from suitors around the globe, which hinted at the possibility of a double life as a spy.
Part film, part theatre, part fever dream, The Extraordinary Miss Flower takes the form of a series of specially designed performances by Emilíana and her band, combined with dramatic scenes and readings from the letters by well-known actors and musicians including Richard Ayoade, Siggi Baldursson, Nick Cave, Alice Lowe, Mark Monero, Niall Murphy and Angus Sampson and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.
Seifert will be giving a talk about appearing in The Extraordinary Miss Flower ahead of a screening of the film at the Lighthouse Cinema on Sunday, June 8 at 6pm.
She said: “After the London premier it was a pleasant surprise to see that the film is being screened around the country and locally in Newquay. Hopefully it will be a nice evening.
“It’s a performance piece, dreamy and like a pleasant trip involving music and choreography. “It is very theatrical and unique.
“It seemed like a big family coming together to make something special. It was a lovely experience.
“It is great to dancing and acting again and sharing the screen with the likes of Nick Cave and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.
“It was filmed at the newly opened Distillery II studio near Bristol, so it was a privilege to be the first people in there.”
Directors Iain Forsyth & Jane Pollard added: “The very first thing we filmed in principal photography was Viva’s flower dance, which sits at the centre of the film and is a nod to a visionary female gem of early cinema, Loie Fuller’s 1905 Serpentine Dance. Everyone on set was blown away by Viva’s artistry, poise and energy. She set the bar for the whole shoot.”
The multi-talented Seifert competed in the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona in the individual rhythmic gymnastics competition. Seifert also competed at the 1990 Commonwealth Games where she finished fourth in the individual competition and won bronze medals in the hoop and ribbon disciplines.
She now splits her time acting and performing as well as being part of the electronica musical duo Lunge, which she co-founded with her husband Mark "Arp" Cleveland.
Seifert also runs the Silver Apples Theatre and the classes they hold. Many of her students have gone onto roles in BBC productions and elsewhere.
She said: “I teach young performers from my home in St Columb Major. It is quite bespoke punk avant-garde theatre.
“A number of my students have appeared in BBC shows, one has done a Disney film, and another has worked with Benedict Cumberbatch.
“It is very much a passion project of mine teaching 25 children. We also put on physical theatre shows that are like a young person’s Kneehigh Theatre.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.