A secret cache of Geraldine’s letters that were uncovered by her family after she died inspired acclaimed Icelandic singer/songwriter Emilíana Torrini to record an album of new songs that forms the spine of the film. The letters depict traces of an extraordinary life full of secrets and lifelong friendships, tales of travel, adventure, and declarations of love from suitors around the globe, which hinted at the possibility of a double life as a spy.