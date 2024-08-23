National Highways will be undertaking draining improvement works on the A38 at Notter Bridge starting Monday, September 2.
The works will see improvements to the drainage in the area, as well as maintenance to improve safety for everyone, while reducing the need for unplanned closures according to National Highways.
They will also take the opportunity to carry out maintenance on the barriers and road surface, and clear vegetation.
National Highways, who manages the strategic road network, are advising that the section of the trunk road between Notter Bridge and Landrake is due to be closed for one night between 8pm Wednesday, September 4, to 6am Thursday, September 5.
Diversions will be in place around Liskeard and Callington with larger HGV vehicles needing to follow a diversion route via Bodmin, Launceston and Callington.
Once the road reopens on Thursday, September 5, a contraflow will be in place on the westbound carriageway with no overtaking lane between Landrake and Notter Bridge.
National Highways is asking drivers to plan ahead and allow extra time for your journeys.
A spokesperson for National Highways said: “We’ll need some overnight closures as our work progresses to allow us to move the contraflow, ensuring we can work across the full width of the carriageway.
“The next closures are currently planned for overnight on Thursday 10 October and Friday 11 October. We’ll post more details on social media channels.”
James Millidge, chair of local campaign group Safe38 who have been fighting for road improvements since 2018 said: “Safe38 welcome the upcoming maintenance works at Notter Bridge as this section is known for its poor performance due to the road flooding causing significant pooling of water on the westbound carriageway.
“This creates a significant hazard for the users of the road as well as forcing full closures in extreme conditions.
“Safe38 welcome any measures to reduce the risk to drivers that the flooding causes.
“We would like to see the risk reduced further by the urgent implementation of average speed cameras on the Trerulefoot to Carkeel section that has a KSI (killed and seriously injured) rate 3.5 times the national average.”
National Highways advises that the planned work is subject to favourable weather conditions, with any heavy rain affecting the progress.
The last serious flooding at Notter Bridge in November 2022 saw delays for traffic in both directions as vehicles had to be abandoned in waist-deep water.
Properties at Notter Bridge are at the mercy of tidal flooding from the river Lynher, as well as heavy rainfall.
All road works are planned to be completed by January 2025. The closures on the road do not apply to emergency vehicles according the public notice published on August 16.