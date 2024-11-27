THREE Looe holidays parks have been presented with top regional tourism awards by UK holiday giant Hoseasons at its 18th annual awards.
Trelawne Manor in Trelawne, Looe was crowned Best Family Fun Destination in Cornwall, while Tregoad Holiday Park picked up the Customer Choice Food Award for Relax and Explore Destinations, and Trelay Holiday Park was crowned Best Small Relax and Explore destination in Cornwall.
The event is a celebration of holiday parks, lodge resorts and boating locations in the company’s UK portfolio that have achieved the highest scores in independent guest satisfaction surveys throughout the 2024 season.
Commenting after the awards were announced during a ceremony at the Birmingham Hilton Metropole, Cathie Higgs, Sales Director at John Fowler Holidays, the parent company of Trelawne Manor, said: “This is a fantastic result for everyone who works so hard to make sure our guests have the best possible experience when they stay with us.
“We are very aware that they place an enormous amount of faith in us when they choose where to go on holiday, so it’s great to know we’re getting it right.”
Park manager at Trelawne Manor, Mario Alves said: “It’s brilliant for the team here at Trelawne Manor to receive the award from Hoseasons.
“Our high standards of customer service and dedication to creating amazing holidays is something we are very proud of and it’s wonderful to receive recognition for those efforts.”
Tregoad Holiday Park was the second Looe winner on the night. Their general manager Matt Way said: “Winning the Customer Choice Food Award for Relax and Explore Destinations is a reflection of our team’s commitment to offering high-quality, locally sourced, varied dining options that cater to every guest. It’s incredibly rewarding to have our dedication to outstanding food and service recognised in this way.”
While Chris Allerston, managing director at Trelay Hideaway Holiday Park commented on the third win for Looe: “We’re delighted to win the award for Best Small Relax and Explore destination in Cornwall. Customer satisfaction is at the heart of everything we do, and this award affirms our commitment to delivering the best.”
Speaking after presenting the awards in front of more than 600 operators, industry suppliers and members of the Hoseasons team, Gemma Brown, General Manager at Hoseasons, said: "These locations continually go above and beyond to delight our guests.
“Their commitment and hard work have led to impressive review scores this year – a key factor for most holidaymakers when choosing where to stay.
“We are grateful for their continuing partnership in this our 80th year and wish them all the best for another successful season in 2025.”
Hoseasons is one of the UK’s leading self-catering accommodation specialists, with more than 29,000 places to stay throughout Britain.