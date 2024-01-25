Cornwall Wildlife Trust have released their second set of three little pigs at Helman Tor nature reserve.
The Tamworth pigs are an ancient breed with coarse hair which can cope with the harsh environment up on the moors but also have the rootling behaviour that provides germinating opportunities for wildflowers, microclimates for basking opportunities for butterflies and reptiles and foraging opportunities for many birds.
They will effectively bring back a natural process that was lost when wild boar became extinct from the area.
The release is part of Cornwall Wildlife Trust’s Rewilding Helman Tor project.
A spokesperson said: “The release of these three will allow us to continue our learning and understanding of how the pigs will use the different areas of the reserve and what benefits they can bring.”
The Cornwall Wildlife Trust do have an appeal going to raise funds for the re-wilding project. They have so far raised more than £61,500 of their £100,000 target.
More information on the project and how to donate, visit www.cornwallwildlife trust.org.uk/appeals