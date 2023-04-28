DI Daykin is part of Devon and Cornwall’s Public Protection Unit, safeguarding vulnerable people and victims of crime. She said: “I’m so excited about this once in a lifetime opportunity. It’s a huge honour and will be a shift at work like no other. My grandmother was a true royalist, so I’ll be thinking of her on the day and no doubt I will have goosebumps seeing the Golden State Coach as the King’s Procession passes. My children will be at home watching, and hopefully they’ll see that I was part of this historic occasion and they’ll be proud too.”