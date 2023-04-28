Three officers from Devon and Cornwall have been specially chosen to take part in Operation Golden Orb, the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla. They will be joining a contingent of officers lining the ceremonial route, representing police forces from around the country.
The three officers are Detective Inspector Marie Daykin, Detective Constable John Greathead and Response Constable Sophie Crawford.
DI Daykin is part of Devon and Cornwall’s Public Protection Unit, safeguarding vulnerable people and victims of crime. She said: “I’m so excited about this once in a lifetime opportunity. It’s a huge honour and will be a shift at work like no other. My grandmother was a true royalist, so I’ll be thinking of her on the day and no doubt I will have goosebumps seeing the Golden State Coach as the King’s Procession passes. My children will be at home watching, and hopefully they’ll see that I was part of this historic occasion and they’ll be proud too.”
Assistant Chief Constable Glen Mayhew said: “We’re very pleased to send DI Daykin, PC Sophie Crawford and DC John Greathead to represent police forces across the South-West at this memorable and important event. I know they will do us proud. Occasions like this come round once in a lifetime, so I expect they will come away with many memories to treasure.”
The three named officers will be part of the ceremonial process, but Devon and Cornwall will also be sending a contingent of officers as part of a wider mutual aid operation. They will include officers from Devon and Cornwall’s specialist firearms and dog teams as well as drivers and local officers.
ACC Mayhew continued: “This will be a significant occasion for UK policing and we’re happy to help our colleagues in London deal with what is expected to be the biggest public event of the year. Our officers will play their part in ensuring the safety of everyone there. I hope everyone who attends, including our officers, comes back with many happy memories of a momentous occasion.”