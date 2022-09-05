Three cars damaged following suspected Liskeard arson
One fire appliance from Liskeard Community Fire Station attended reports of a car on fire at around 1.52am in Limes Lane.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hosereel to extinguish the fire.
Three cars were damaged in total — two by fire and the third had a smashed window.
Arson is suspected and Devon & Cornwall Police were also attended.
Confirming details, a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating after a car was destroyed by fire and two other vehicles were damaged in Liskeard on Saturday, September 3. Officers were called at 1.45am following reports that a car was on fire in Limes Lane and damage was being caused to another vehicle.
“A male suspect left the scene. Officers carried out an area search and a man was located nearby a short time later.
“The fire service attended and extinguished the fire.”
A BMW 120D was destroyed by the fire which spread to a nearby Mini Cooper, causing minor damage. The back window of a Nissan X-Trail was also smashed.
The spokesperson added: “A 30-year-old man from Liskeard was arrested on suspicion of arson and criminal damage. He has been released on bail until September 30 pending further enquiries.”
