Three cars damaged following suspected Liskeard arson

Monday 5th September 2022 6:00 pm
Police man
(Stock image )

A man in his 30s is helping police with their enquires following a suspected arson on Limes Lane, Liskeard, on September 3.

One fire appliance from Liskeard Community Fire Station attended reports of a car on fire at around 1.52am in Limes Lane.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hosereel to extinguish the fire.

Three cars were damaged in total — two by fire and the third had a smashed window.

Arson is suspected and Devon & Cornwall Police were also attended.

Confirming details, a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating after a car was destroyed by fire and two other vehicles were damaged in Liskeard on Saturday, September 3. Officers were called at 1.45am following reports that a car was on fire in Limes Lane and damage was being caused to another vehicle.

​ “A male suspect left the scene. Officers carried out an area search and a man was located nearby a short time later.

​“The fire service attended and extinguished the fire.”

A BMW 120D was destroyed by the fire which spread to a nearby Mini Cooper, causing minor damage. The back window of a Nissan X-Trail was also smashed.

The spokesperson added: “A 30-year-old man from Liskeard was arrested on suspicion of arson and criminal damage. He has been released on bail until September 30 pending further enquiries.”

