Morrisons Liskeard teamed up with The Elliot Arms in St Germans to host a charity auction event raising money for Children’s Hospice South West on Friday, November 3.
The auction was run by Paul from Liskeard Auctions who sold of a huge variety of items including a cake in the shape of an elephant, luxury Christmas trees and a tray of 30 eggs which sold for a whopping £500!
Around 50 to 60 people attended the event and has so far raised £6,600 with more expected to come.
Michael Brock-Cook, Morrisons’ community champion, said: “It went superbly. I spent the last two months getting the lots in from all over the South West.”