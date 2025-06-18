POLICE are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a man who has been reported missing from the Truro area.
Shaun Kitts, 44, was last seen in the Treliske area of Truro at around 9am on Friday, June 13.
He is described as a white male, of medium build with short grey hair. He is 5ft 10in tall.
Shaun was last seen wearing construction worker-style trousers, a dark-coloured hoodie and dark-coloured shoes.
He has links to the St Austell and Liskeard areas.
Members of the public who have seen Shaun, or know of his whereabouts, are urged to call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 873 of 13/6/25.
