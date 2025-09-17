Thousands of free tree saplings are being given away across Cornwall as residents are encouraged to plant trees, increase nature in their communities and protect the environment.
The Forest for Cornwall team are behind the initiative which starts in October at Callington’s Honey Fair ahead of the approaching planting season.
The team will be at the Callington Town Council stand on Saturday, October 4, from 10 am to 12.30pm with further events listed below. No booking is required and trees are available on a first come first served basis with residents asked to bring a bag to take the sapling home.
More than 1.6-million trees have been planted for the Forest for Cornwall since the scheme was launched in 2019, making up around 1,000 hectares.
As part of the latest Back Garden Forest tree giveaways there are a choice of six native species to choose from including dogwood, hazel, rowan, crab apple, hawthorn and guelder-rose. Each sapling will come with a leaflet with information on the tree species and how to care for it.
Cllr Loic Rich, Cornwall’s portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “Tree-planting season is fast approaching and if you’re looking to grow a tree in your garden here’s your chance to pick up a free sapling and get it in the ground.
“Our Forest for Cornwall team can give you all the advice you need to make sure you’ve got the right type of tree for your garden and how to look after it.
“You’ll also be helping contribute to the Forest for Cornwall and a greener environment for one and all.”
Dates and times of events are listed below:
Callington: Saturday, October 4, 10am to 12.30pm, Callington Honey Fair, PL17 7BE
Torpoint: Thursday, October 30, 2pm to 4pm, Torpoint Library, PL11 2AG
Helston: Saturday, November 1, 9.30am to 12.30pm, The Old Cattle Market, TR13 0SR
Tintagel: Saturday, November 15, 10.30am to 12.30pm, Tintagel Visitor Centre, PL34 0AJ
Newquay: Saturday, November 22, 10.30am to 12.30pm, Newquay Football Club, TR7 2BU
Camborne: Saturday, November 29, 10am to 12pm, Camborne Library, TR14 8HA
Penzance: Saturday, January 17, 10.30am to 12.30pm, St Johns Hall, TR18 2QW
Perranporth: Saturday, January 24, 10.30am to 12.30pm, Perranporth Library, TR6 0EP
Bodmin: Saturday, January 31, 10.30am to 12.30pm, Shire House Suite, PL31 2DQ
Redruth: Saturday, February 14, 10.30am to 12.30pm, Market Way and Redruth Library, TR15 2AU
Truro: Saturday, February 21, 10.30am to 12.30pm, Truro Library, TR1 1EP
St. Austell: Saturday, February 28, 10.30am to 12.30pm, St Austell Library, PL25 4LD
More information about how to plant and look after trees can be found on the Cornwall Council website at www.cornwall.gov.uk/environment/countryside/forest-for-cornwall-programme/i-want-to-plant-trees/, and at the Nature Recovery Hub at letstalk.cornwall.gov.uk/hub-page/nature-recovery
The Back Garden Forest events at Newquay and Perranporth are sponsored by WAX Events and Aspect Holidays as part of the Love Where You Are initiative. Community equipment services Medequip are supporting the events at Torpoint, Bodmin and Redruth.
