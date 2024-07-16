More than 1,000 children from nearly 50 schools came together in June to take part in the annual Cornwall School Games.
The Summer Games, supported by Whirlwind Sports, were hosted this year at Mounts Bay Academy in Penzance and enabled hundreds of primary and secondary students the opportunity to showcase their sporting abilities in competitive school sport, some for the first time.
Neil Eddy, Director of Communities at Mounts Bay Academy said: “In the year that Paris hosts the Olympic Games it was fantastic for Mounts Bay Academy to host Cornwall’s version, the Cornwall School Games, for a second time.
“It supports our sense of community and pride among students, staff and across our local area. The school thrived on the opportunity for over a 100 of our students to lead, 60 to participate and the remainder of our students having a focus on sport and activity in their lessons. We were privileged to be able to support a vibrant, connected, active and supportive event.”
The Cornwall School Games is funded by Sport England, delivered by the Youth Sport Trust and organised locally by Active Cornwall and the host location. The main summer games are part of a series of School Games events that 15,000+ young people (20% of all pupils in Cornwall) compete in, in 25 sports including 5 Projectability sports, across many venues, and supported by over 300 young Games Makers and volunteers.
Abbie Dennison from Active Cornwall said: “This is a fantastic event that gives so many children the opportunity to not only be physically active and enjoy sport with their friends but also get a taste of competitive sport and represent their school. All the schools involved really get behind the Games and celebrate each other’s success and help support aspirations around ‘Cornwall as a brilliant place to be a child and grow up’.”
Paul Billings, Founder of Whirlwind Sports who attended the day, said: “I had such a wonderful day at Mounts Bay Academy, and it was great to see so many children taking part and being active. Whirlwind Sports are honoured to support such a great event that gives all children the opportunity to be active and represent their school.”
All primary schools taking part include: Archbishop Benson, Bosvigo, Bude, Heamoor, Lanlivery, Marazion, Marhamchurch, Mount Charles, Mount Hawke, Nancledra, Newlyn, Pondhu, Sir Robert Geoffrey’s, St Breock, St Buryan, St Francis, St Hilary, Stithians, St Marys C OF E, St Meriodoc, St Mewan, St Stephens, Treleigh, Tywardreath.
All secondary schools taking part include: Bodmin, Brannel, Budehaven, Callington, Camborne, Cape Cornwall, Falmouth, Humphry Davy, Launceston, Liskeard, Mounts Bay, Penryn, Poltair, Redruth, Richard Lander, Saltash, St Ives, Torpoint.
Hundreds of students from Mounts Bay Academy and Humphry Davy Secondary School acted as advocates by becoming School Games Makers for the day. They assisted with the Games, supported activities, made food and gave the VIPS a tour, plus were on hand to make sure the Games were truly for young people and delivered by young people.
Councillor Barbara Ellenbroek from Cornwall Council and Portfolio Holder for Children said: “What a fantastic day, great venue and well organised. Brilliant to see so many young people from all over Cornwall taking part. This most definitely is part of making Cornwall a brilliant place to be a child and grow up.”
The Games do recognise success by rewarding all children that finish 3rd, 2nd or 1st with medals but more importantly than winning are the Games values of Teamwork, Determination, Passion, Self-Belief, Honesty, Respect and being Eco Friendly. All competitors that demonstrated these values through the day were rewarded and recognised for this achievement.