But it is not just the visuals as the plot is decent. Ruby Gillman is an awkward teenager at high school. All is well and none of her class mates know her Kraken secret. That is until a new girl and a mermaid enrols and threatens to unmask Ruby. But high school angst are minor issues when the merfolk acquire a trident of power which will upset the power and equilibrium of the Oceans, leading Ruby to accept her true self and follow her grandmother’s advice in how to protect the seven seas.