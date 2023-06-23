A big week with a much anticipated sequel, a fresh new kids film from the studio behind Puss in Boots plus some exciting musical events.
New Releases
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
We certainly thought that the wait between Last Crusade and Crystal Skull was long and that the fourth outing may have seen the adventuring archaeologist hang up his whip.
But fortunately Mr Ford has decided to venture once more as Indiana Jones, after another considerable hiatus. Even more fortunate is the return to ancient and religious artefacts over dubious sci-fi in The Crystal Skull and no Shia La Boeuf taking over.
Professor Jones is drawn back into adventuring by his Goddaughter who has been continuing her father’s work by trying to uncover the Dial of Destiny, an ancient artefact that will enable the bearer to be given good fortune in their ventures.
But a double/triple cross leads the Dial to end up in the hands of Jurgen Voller, a NASA scientist but formerly a Nazi experimenter. With an evil force holding the Dial the Nazi threat is poised to strike back.
Harrison Ford obviously returns as Indy and he is joined by Mads Mikkelsen and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Teenage Kraken
A new animation from Dreamworks studios (Shrek, Trolls & Madagascar) who certainly know how to deliver fun and vibrant films.
This film turns perspectives as the Krakens are good and Mermaids evil. A lot of the action takes place under the ocean offering depth and colour for the animators.
But it is not just the visuals as the plot is decent. Ruby Gillman is an awkward teenager at high school. All is well and none of her class mates know her Kraken secret. That is until a new girl and a mermaid enrols and threatens to unmask Ruby. But high school angst are minor issues when the merfolk acquire a trident of power which will upset the power and equilibrium of the Oceans, leading Ruby to accept her true self and follow her grandmother’s advice in how to protect the seven seas.
Event Cinema
Ziggy Stardust 50th Anniversary
July 3, 1973 - David Bowie retired Ziggy Stardust, his most celebrated alter-ego, in front of 5000 disbelieving fans onstage at London’s Hammersmith Odeon.
50 years to that day, Ziggy will return to that same stage for one night only.
July 3, 2023 - The Eventim Apollo Hammersmith (formerly the Odeon) will host the global premiere of the newly restored version of ‘Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars: The Motion Picture’ with the film also being shown in 1000+ cinemas worldwide during the month of July.
The Eventim Apollo Hammersmith will host a red-carpet premiere, including an exclusive on-stage conversation with Bowie collaborators and contemporary musicians that will precede the film screening. They will address the original show’s legacy and Ziggy’s pan-generational resonance.
The worldwide premiere will allow fans to finally see the complete set that was played on that fateful night for the first time and features the performance of legendary guitarist Jeff Beck whose scenes were famously cut from the original version of the film.
Renowned filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker (Monterey Pop, Bob Dylan Don’t Look Back, Depeche Mode 101) captured the momentous event back in ’73 – filming Bowie and the Spiders From Mars backstage and onstage.
Ringo Starr even dropped in for a chat.
The digital restoration of the new version of the film has been overseen by his son, Frazer Pennebaker.
Now in 4K and with 5.1 sound, the complete version will provide Bowie fans with the opportunity to unite and relive the iconic moment which changed popular culture forever.
Metallica M72 World Tour Live from TX1
The first of two nights broadcast live from Arlington, Texas, Metallica’s M72 World Tour bursts onto the big screen in cinemas worldwide.
This unprecedented global theatrical event will see the band playing two nights with two completely different set lists, with songs from across the group’s 40+ year career, ranging from 1983’s classic Kill ‘Em All to 2023’s new release 72 Seasons. You won’t see the same song twice for a total of over 30 songs across both nights.
The M72 tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage so that fans will have a complete 360 view of the show. With a state-of-the-art multi-camera set up, you will feel like you’re right in the middle of the action, no matter where you are in the world.
Cinema Memories
This week’s trip through cinema memories is former White River employee and current social prescriber Jack Watterson.
Will - Hi Jack, wonderful to have your cinema experiences.
Jack - Thanks Will, I loved working in the cinema and this should be fun.
Will - So Jack can you tell us when you started work at the cinema and the first film that was playing when you started?
Jack - It was when White River opened in December 2008 and my first film was James Bond Quantum of Solace.
Will - Not the best Bond but I remember you boys all enjoyed the chase sequence. Now I think you will have a lot but what are your best cinema memories?
Jack - We would have Jody Farrow visiting us weekly on an enrichment for volunteers and he loved High School Musical so probably Jody dancing to his favourite songs and you telling him to stop!
Also I’d probably say crying as a teenager to King Kong falling off the empire state building.
Will - I sound an ogre but Jody would get a bit carried away with his dancing and he wouldn’t stop. Now which film during your time in the cinema is particularly memorable?
Jack - I remember watching The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. It was such a long film but being immersed in it and enjoying it made it feel like 5 minutes.
Will - I think that is one of the highlights of cinema working is watching films you wouldn’t necessarily view.
You also worked for a time at the ODEON during your uni days, but what have you noticed has changed for cinema goers in the last decade?
Jack - Cinema’s seem to show a lot more than just films and have more multiuse purposes.
Will - Yes we do offer a multi functionary facility. Now finally what is your cinema snack of choice?
Jack - Definitely sweet and salt mixed popcorn.
This Week’s Quiz
Actors that have featured through the Indiana Jones series quiz.
Question 1
Which James Bond actor played Henry Jones Sr. in The Last Crusade?
Question 2
In the same movie which young star appeared as young Indiana Jones in the opening scenes?
Question 3
Alfred Molina made his breakthrough in Raiders of the Lost Ark, but which 2004 super hero movie does he feature in and can you also name his character from that film?
Question 4
Which actress plays recurring love interest Marion Ravenwood in the franchise?
Question 5
Known for numerous Villainous roles The Last Crusade antagonist was played by Julian Glover but which Harry Potter character did he play in The Chamber of Secrets?
A) - Dobby.
C) - Professor Slughorn
C) - Aragog
Question 6
Producer George Lucas has only received two oscar nominations for directing throughout his career to date, but can you name the two films he received nominations for?
Question 7
John Rhys Davies plays recurring character Sallah in the series. he also features in the Lord of the Rings trilogy but can you name the two characters he voices in the series?
Question 8
Denholm Elliot plays Indy’s often unwitting comrade Marcus but he also played the butler Coleman in Trading Places but which two actors play Billy Ray Valentine and Louis Winthorpe III?
Question 9
In the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull who played the following two villains Mac and Irina Spalko?
Question 10
Harrison Ford has played some iconic big screen characters, but can you name the different films these characters all featured in - Rick Deckard, Dr. Richard Kimble, Colonel Lucas and Jack Ryan.