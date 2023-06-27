In a week where Glastonbury welcomed headline acts Guns n Roses, Arctic Monkees and Sir Elton John not to mention some 200,000 ecstatic spectators we were reminded, as if we’d forgotten, how wonderful music festivals and shows of all sizes can be.
Larger events in Cornwall this summer include The Pet Shop Boys at The Eden Project this weekend, 28th June.
Rock Oyster at Wadesbridge welcomes Hollie Cook, Land of the Giants and Duo between 27th and 30th of July whilst Boardmasters at Fistral Beach, on 9th August, is hosting the fabulous George Ezra and King’s of Leon.
So, what can we expect from the smaller, more local, shows this year and of course those we at Liskeard Radio have the privilege and pleasure of being involved in.
Let’s start with Liskeard Town Show at Merrymeet on Saturday 8th July.
A great family day out which boasts ‘A wonderful agricultural show with animals, trade stands, main ring entertainment, live music and lots more.......with the Show Disco and BBQ from 9pm til late’ now that’s what we’re looking forward to!
Lux Park Leisure Cente will be celebrating its 50th Anniversary on Friday 21st July and our Events Team are once again looking forward to supporting them with our own brand of entertainment .
Then it’s back to back events starting on 12th August with the 1st Liskeard Scouts ‘Fun Day’ at Castle Park, followed on 19th August by the fabulous Ploughman’s Festival at Liskeard Schools Cricket field.
In their 10th year the Festival Team have just been awarded the Community Champion Award for 2023 by Liskeard Town Council, a massive achievement and well deserved.
Stalls, a craft market, beer, food and live music are on the agenda for this all day family event.....and as always the Liskeard Radio Events Team will be supporting the bands with our ensemble of talented and fun-loving DJs.
And, of course the Festival season doesn’t end there and we will be keeping readers fully briefed of events as they are announced and details confirmed.... be assured Liskeard Radio’s Team will be right there supporting them.
As Liskeards Community Radio Station we are always looking to support local events and we also invite volunteers who would like to ‘have a go’ at presenting their own LIVE show, from our studio in the town, to contact us, with free training available.
A number of local businesses already enjoy great advertising rates with us and we welcome new interest from local traders looking to use our airwaves to promote themselves, just get in touch and we can discuss your requirements.