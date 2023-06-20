After a fabulous, sun-filled, couple of weeks in South East Cornwall we’re optimistic that we are set for a summer of great local, rain-free, community events in and around our town.
Liskeard Radio’s Events Team will, of course, be getting out and about supporting local organisers, in particular our good friend and co-organiser of ‘Picnic in the Park’ Kieron Jewell of 1st Liskeard Scout Group.
We are delighted that Kieron and his team have invited us to provide the music for the Scouts’ latest event, the ‘Summer Fun Day’ at Castle Park on Saturday 12th August.
It’s going to be a great family day out with a number of local stallholders, kids inflatables, food and refreshments plus a dog-show and, of course, ourselves in the music tent.
Our team has its own five-star ensemble of presenters in Barry and Christine Green, Sharon Stallard, Ken Strange and myself with the best music from a wide-range of genre to suit an expectedly large and varied audience.....we will also look to live-stream on social media so look out for the cameras!
The emphasis will, of course be on fun and we hope visitors to the show will be in great party spirits with some serious encouragement from the fabulous Christine and Sharon, stars of their own regular live studio ‘Beats n Rants’ show....so why not come along a meet them in the flesh!
Kieron and his team are tireless in their community efforts and are absolutely key in so many events on this year’s calendar, we are so pleased to work with them on so many projects.
We also need to mention our beloved third-term Mayor, Cllr Simon Cassidy who is such an avid supporter of these occasions. On the last outing we managed to entice him into dancing with local MP Sheryll Murray.... lets see what mischief and fun we can involve him in this time??
Look out for more information on the ‘Summer Fun Day’ in coming weeks.
We are also pleased to say Liskeard Radio have some new shows for our own schedule to look forward to;
Ken, aka DJ Spinning Rock Boogie, presents his new Wednesday afternoon ‘Movin’ and Groovin’ Rock n Roll Show from 3pm whilst Barry introduces ‘The Weekend Warm Up’ an evening of Classic 80s and 90s dance tracks plus a selection of brand new music on Fridays from 7pm.
I will be putting together a mix of my own shows to be aired every Saturday at 9pm kicking off this week with ‘The Motown Story.’....hear how car worker Berry Gordy put together the Hitsville USA studio and introduced so many legendary acts to the world.
Do you know who had their first hit, who had their first no 1?....tune in and find out!
We are also linking with our friend, and frequent listener, Bill ‘Billio’ Olaschinez from WIBG Radio, Jersey Shores USA to present some fabulous trans-Atlantic shows in the coming weeks... he is a wonderful character and a National hero, we are so excited at the opportunity to have him us join our team of presenters.
All you need to do is join us on www.liskeardradio.com for our full schedule of the best sounds from YOUR local Community Radio Station.
As always we are looking at looking for new local talent....if you fancy ‘having a go’ at presenting your own show from our studio OR if you are a local business looking to advertise yourselves on the airwaves just get in touch via www.liskeardfmradio.com.
Training and advertising information will be available.
Have a great week!