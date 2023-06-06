Liskeard Radio held its AGM at the Barras Street Studio this week with Directors Bryan Uglalde, Alex Blackwell and Paul Pagram standing down from their roles, in Bryan’s case after 10 years with the station.
All three, their predecessors, and existing team members were applauded for the time and effort they have given freely to take the local community radio station to where it is today.
What started out as just a 28-day Xmas broadcast schedule in 2013 became a full-time 365 studio in 2020 and has gone from strength to strength with a diverse variety of shows and presenters all supported by the tech know-how, latterly, of Martin Calvert.
The recently-formed Events Team, comprising of Mike Allsopp, Barry and Christine Green, Sharon Stallard and Ken Strange have managed to involve Liskeard Radio in a number of local events and shows already this year and are looking forward to flying the station’s flag at the upcoming Liskeard Show, Ploughman’s Festival, Lights Up and other events, yet to be announced, as well as forging enhanced relationships with local businesses and organisations.
As members of the Events Team Mike and Barry felt that they, together with former Director Adrian Elliott, should step up to fill the vacated Director roles and together ensure that Liskeard Radio continues to grow with the support of its volunteer presenters and newcomers alike.
Mike said: “We are looking forward to exciting times ahead, we have a great team and a studio that is crying out for more live shows with opportunities for new presenters and tech volunteers....we can offer the basic training necessary and invite anyone interested in becoming a member of the team to contact us on [email protected] or our Facebook page.”
Barry continued: ”We are run entirely by volunteers from a wide range of backgrounds and abilities and welcome all interested parties to come along and experience for themselves just how much fun being part of a community radio station can be.”
Tune in to Liskeard Radio 24/7 on your smartspeakers and devices at www.liskeardradio.com