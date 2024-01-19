THE third event of the primary schools cross-country season has begun at Cotehele today (January 19).
Students have laced up their shoes and taken to the course — Year 3 and 4 girls have kicked off the event, followed by Year 3 and 4 boys.
Year 5 and 6 girls are next, taking a slightly longer route around the grounds — the same route is being used for the Year 5 and 6 boys.
The course consists of pathways, grass and some tarmac and well-wishers line the route, cheering the runners on.
Youngsters are being provided with cold drinks throughout the event to ensure they stay hydrated. The races have also started earlier than usual due to the short amount of daylight in January.
