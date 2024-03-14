THE family of a man brutally stabbed to dreath outside a nightclub have issued a desperate plea to others not to carry knives.
They warned: “If a change does not happen then many more families will stand on court steps, broken from the loss that knife crime brings.”
The statement came from the family of Michael Riddiough-Allen, of Liskeard, following the news Jake Hill, 25, of Bodmin was found guilty of his murder.
Hill was convicted at Truro Crown Court today of the murder of MrRiddiough-Allen outside a Bodmin nightclub.
Hill also ‘slashed and stabbed’ other victims with a tactical kombat knife he had hidden in bushes while on a night out.
The family of Mr Riddiough-Allen stood together to issue the following statement: “The journey that has led us here from the night Michael died, though long and painful, has opened our eyes to the growing problem in our society. This journey has given us the purpose and motivation to try to make a difference.
“Whilst we are grateful for our justice system and its ability to uphold the laws of our society, today’s verdicts are not a victory. There are no winners here. It is not just our family who lost someone they loved that night.
“The families of Tia Taylor, Chelsea Powell and Jake Hill, have been torn apart by the evil of that night- the presence of a knife. With no knife the devastating events of that night would not have happened. The presence and use of a knife turned to unmitigated violence, scarring injuries and haunting images that many will never forget.
“Michael watched that violence unfold in front of him, he felt a need to intervene to remove the threat and protect others. In this task, he lost his life.
“As four families we stand before you, together, to raise awareness of the damage that can be caused by carrying a knife. No good can come of it, only anger, hatred, loss and grief.
“We aim to educate and to work collaboratively to tackle the root of the problem. To help our young people understand that a knife does not protect you or make you popular. To give them the skills and tools needed to make better choices in the future.
“We stand here together, as a warning; if a change does not happen then many more families will stand on court steps, broken from the loss that knife crime brings.
“We stand here together to beg you #leaveitinthedrawer.”