A THEATRE production exploring grief and bereavement from a child’s perspective has held five successful performances in Liskeard, St Austell and Penzance.
The show, ‘Grandma on the Moon’, has proved a hit with school pupils in Cornwall.
Commissioned by Headstart Kernow, which is part of Cornwall Council, it tells the story of two siblings on a mission to find out where their grandma has gone since she died.
Timmy, aged 10, knows death means ‘you don’t come back’ but his sister Poppy, aged five, doesn’t and is determined to find her grandma to “tell her something really important”.
Performed by Az2B Theatre Company, the story is told through drama, music, movement and narration.
In the past month there have been five performances in Liskeard, St Austell and Penzance attended by pupils from 17 schools who have described it as “heartfelt” and “extremely funny”.
The production was funded by the council’s Resettlement Service and Awena, Cornwall’s Virtual School.
Tracy Bowers, Headstart Kernow workforce development lead with Cornwall Council, said: “Grandma on the Moon is a beautiful story which seeks to address this, raising awareness and understanding of the bereavement process from a child’s perspective and encouraging us to have open, honest conversations.
“It shows how children grieve differently to adults which can often lead to misunderstanding and confusion. We also see the impact of memories and the importance of keeping those we have loved alive within our hearts and minds even though they are no longer with us.
“The feedback we have had so far has been overwhelmingly positive and we hope to invite even more children to watch Grandma on the Moon in 2025.”
Cllr Barbara Ellenbroek, cabinet member for children and families at Cornwall Council, said: “Helping our children and young people deal with grief is extremely important so I’m delighted this play, commissioned by our brilliant people at Headstart Kernow, is proving such a success.”
Belinda Lazenby, artistic director at Az2B Theatre Company, said: “It is wonderful that Headstart have commissioned these performances across Cornwall, they really value the power of The Arts to make a difference in children’s lives.”
After seeing Grandma on the Moon, one school pupil from Liskeard Hillfort Primary School said: “Thank you so much for giving us this opportunity. The performance was amazing. I honestly wouldn’t have been able to explain or describe grief in the way this performance did. It was so heartfelt, warm and extremely funny.”
A Mousehole School pupil added: “Really good production, and important conversations. The children thoroughly enjoyed it.”
