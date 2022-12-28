The Company also entertained the audience with an entertaining reading Phat the Innkeeper’s Cat which led the enchanted audience to a Stable in Bethlehem for Oh Holy Night and the emotionally stirring Do you hear what I hear, before they were transported to the WW1 Christmas Truce of 1914 and a beautiful new arrangement of Stille Nacht/Silent Night. There were also performances from favourite Christmas movies of all time, including Mary Poppins, Home Alone and the Snowman, then journeying to the unknown from Frozen 2.