Kings Wood sits on the Cornish Coast and boasts wonderful views in a spectacularly varied woodland. Kings Wood dates back more than 400 years, though some areas were replanted in the 1970s with a variety of commercial conifer species. The wood has historical links with Cornwall’s industrial past as the valley bottom and river corridor areas were once used for tin streaming and associated activities. The Pentewan Leisure trail follows the western boundary between the wood edge and the St Austell River, forming part of the Cornish Way and linking the wood to local towns, villages and other amenities.