The Woodland Trust is helping people discover nature as Woodland Welcomers at woods across the UK.
Nature-lovers with a few hours to spare a week are being sought by the UK’s largest woodland conservation charity to meet and greet visitors at a wood in their area, helping them discover why the wood is so special and why we need to look after it for future generations.
“Woodland Welcomers will be vital eyes and ears on the ground, raising awareness of the importance of woodland and talking about the vital work of the Woodland Trust,” said Woodland Trust estate manager Ian Froggatt.
“It’s also great for people’s wellbeing, helping visitors get the most from their time in nature, enjoying fresh air and lovely scenery, while generating a sense of community around the site.”
Woodland experts will give volunteers all the training and support they need to welcome visitors, helping the local community to value and understand more about woods, trees and wildlife and in turn encouraging them to visit respectfully.
The Woodland Welcomers role is part of the ‘People and Woods: Getting better together’ project, which is funded by the Government’s Green Recovery Challenge Fund.
The Woodland Trust has more than 500,000 members and supporters and cares for over 1,000 free, publicly accessible sites all over the UK.
Your local wood:
Kings Wood, St Austell
Kings Wood sits on the Cornish Coast and boasts wonderful views in a spectacularly varied woodland. Kings Wood dates back more than 400 years, though some areas were replanted in the 1970s with a variety of commercial conifer species. The wood has historical links with Cornwall’s industrial past as the valley bottom and river corridor areas were once used for tin streaming and associated activities. The Pentewan Leisure trail follows the western boundary between the wood edge and the St Austell River, forming part of the Cornish Way and linking the wood to local towns, villages and other amenities.
Find out more about becoming a volunteer at the Woodland Welcomer: https://www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/support-us/act/volunteer-with-us/