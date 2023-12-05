AUDIENCES were treated to an immersive experience as Caradon Youth Theatre opened their latest production The Wizard of Oz at Saltash Wesley Church.
This exciting new staging of the MGM classic follows Dorothy's adventures in Oz as she tries to find her way home with the Scarecrow, Tinman, Lion and of course Toto, whilst taking on the formidable Wicked Witch of the West.
Featuring all the original songs including 'Over the Rainbow', 'If I only had a Brain' and 'Merry Old Land of Oz', five new songs have been written especially for this production by West End vocal coach and composer Steven Luke Walker. Steven is also musical director, leading a talented live band for the shows.
“We are so lucky to have a fantastic creative team and tech crew on this show,” says director Nic Early.
“The production is crammed with special effects, and Steven's new songs are incredible.
“Our amazing cast of 30 young people have worked so hard to deliver this show in just 12 weeks - I am so proud of them!”
The Wizard of Oz sees many of the young Caradon Youth Theatre actors taking a show on tour for the first time: there’ll be performances all around South East Cornwall this month and into the new year.
With all the action taking place on a traverse stage - the yellow brick road - further performance spaces around it and at either end depict the Emerald City and the Witch's Castle. This exciting design has been well-received, says Nic.
“This crazy idea to have the action so close to the audience wasn't without its challenges, but now it has all come together - I, and seemingly our audiences love it - it really works!”
The Wizard of Oz will come to Pensilva Millennium House on Sat Dec 9 (2pm and 7pm), then to Duloe, Liskeard and Lostwithiel in January 2024.