LOOE Weekender is a unique music event, organised by a group from the Town’s licensed trade, restaurants and clubs – bringing collectively more than 100 hours of free live music – showcasing great local & regional talent.
Whether you like a choir or heavy metal, samba or jazz – Looe Weekender has it all.
The eclectic line-up kicks off on Thursday, September 19, with two gigs in East Looe, to get you into the spirit of what’s to come over the following days.
Below is an overview and links to each venue. The website www.looeweekender.com has a complete line-up so you don’t miss a single act. You can also visit the What’s On & Events pages and use the calendar (which you can download to your own device).
THURSDAY 19
The Bullers Arms (Buller Street, East Looe) – gets everyone into the party spirit from 8.30pm with their Shite Nite; The Ship Inn (Fore Street, East Looe) – introduce Division, Looe’s very own rock-indie band from 9pm.
FRIDAY 20
There’s something taking place in nine venues today – starting at 10.30am at the Hannafore Beach Kiosk (Marine Drive, Hannafore) with local sea shanty group The Polperro Wreckers. There’s a great range of music, food and drink on offer until 8pm including Joanne Cooke, Leon Harvey and support form Liskeard Radio – a fantastic location overlooking the beach, bay and Looe Island.
From 1.30pm, West Looe Quay Stage (Quayside Centre, West Looe Quay) start their line up of no less then six acts – including The Rhythm Hepcats, Big Fish, Wireless, Leven’s Four and ending the evening with Blackout through to 10.30pm. West Looe Quay Stage is a collaboration between The Jolly Sailor Inn and Route 2 Events, with a fantastic stage, PA & lighting within the Quayside Centre.
The Fishermans Arms (Higher Market Street, East Looe) kick off their line-up from 2pm with Black Friday, Bache followed by Blackbirds through to 10pm.
3pm – the stage is set at Looe Social Club (The Quay, West Looe) with performances from Jack Bartlett at 3pm and the evening sessions 9 -11.30pm with Firebird.
The Ship Inn (Fore Street, East Looe) have Third Wheel kicking off their Friday evening at 6pm followed by Nu Skool Noize at 9pm till late.
Marley White, a popular local SKA and reggae cover artist, is at the Golden Guinea (Fore Street, East Looe) from 7pm. Rock Steady get The Admiral Boscarn‘s Looe Weekender underway (Church End, East Looe) at 8pm
At the Bullers Arms (Fore Street, East Looe) – Morzim take to the floor at 6pm before Deacon 1 raise the tempo and volume at 9pm. The evening sees a fantastic DJ set from JEM Sessions at JJs Sports Bar (Fore Street, East Looe) from 9pm.
SATURDAY 21
Today all 10 venues bring fantastic music from from 10am through to 11pm – a full day’s entertainment on both side of the river to enjoy.
Ease your way into the day from 10am with Sing Rock Choir at the Hannafore Beach Kiosk (Marine Drive, Hannafore) where the line up runs through to Not The Beatles 6.30-8.30pm.
In the Bullers Arms (Buller Street, East Looe) The Horizons kick off at Noon; followed by great sets from favourites Valkyrie Sky, Dew Barf and closing the day at 9.30pm with Cyderfex.
West Looe Quay Stage (The Quayside Centre, West Looe) have another 6 great sets today… kicking off with Wild Fenn at 1.30pm and closing the day from 9-10.30pm with The Duckies. Staying along the quayside in West Looe; Looe Social Club bring you Sonny King from 3pm and back to the 60’s/70’s in the evening with Mod Life Krisis from 9pm.
Fishermans Arms (Higher Market Street, East Looe) start the afternoon at 2pm with Andy Hart, with JD Maskell and Marley White performing late afternoon through to 10pm.
Just up the road at The Admiral Boscarn introduce the fantastic The Tyrns, performing from 2-4pm
Along East Looe Quay at The Old Boathouse, it’s the second Marley White performance of the Looe Weekender, from 3pm, with the early evening session of Dr. Oz from 6pm. Also at 3pm – along on Fore Street, The Golden Guinea have The Guise on their afternoon slot from 3pm and DJ Ian Harrison & live PA Shelley Smith from 6-8.30pm
The Ship Inn (Fore Street, East Looe) bring you Pork Chop with a Cider Banjo at 3pm leading into two fantastic sets from Raikes at 5.30pm and Ex-Presidents from 9pm.
Ashley Harding starts things off at at JJ’s Sports Bar (Fore Street, East Looe) from 7pm with DJ Mr Flexxx from 9pm until late.
SUNDAY 22ND
It’s certainly no sleepy Sunday at the Looe Weekender – get yourself and coffee and bacon roll and enjoy the sounds of Jazz Shed from 10am at the Hannafore Beach Kiosk (Marine Drive, Hannafore). With an eclectic line up all day long, including the Busketeers, Jessica & The Rabbits – through to the closing act at 6.30pm with 6pm with RockHeadZ (formerly the NobHeadZ)
The always fabulous Daddy Longlegs crack open Sunday at the Bullers Arms (Buller Street, East Looe) from Noon, followed by three great bands, with Hot House Combo and Rob C, finishing their weekend with The Bail Jumpers.
Just along the street on East Looe Quay at Noon, The Old Boathouse welcomes JD Maskell to get you into the Sunday vibe, followed by Rock N Rowland at 3pm
West Looe Quay Stage (The Quayside Centre, West Looe) set list of 6 acts start a 1.30pm where you can join in and sea along to the sea shanties of The Polperro Wreckers. The Glaze, Pressure Drop, Six Under and King Dinosaur are next up and finishing with the fantastic Get Wicker who close the weekend in West Looe from 9-10pm.
Further along the quayside, Looe Social Club have both an afternoon session at 3pm with Bottle Blondie and then at 9pm, their Looe Weekender sets close with Road Runner.
Fishermans Arms (Higher Market Street, East Looe) kick off the afternoon at 2pm with Bache, with Darren & Marley White performing from 5pm through. Closing the Fish’s Looe Weekender sets is Black Friday from 8-10pm
Golden Guinea bring you Busker Rhymes from 3-5pm, and then line up your cocktails for the evening session from 6pm with Bloffter.
The Ship Inn (Fore Street, East Looe) bring you Blackout at 2pm with two superb evening sets with Vicious Kitten at 6pm and Sons of Autumn at 9pm.
JJ’s Sports Bar (Fore Street, East Looe) Looe’s very own Division closing out the weekend from 8.30pm.