Cornwall Pride visited Saltash this last weekend for a colourful and vibrant penultimate stop on the Cornwall Pride tour of the county.
After a packed summer of 11 Prides celebrations across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, including a milestone 50th Pride event at Falmouth, Saltash hosted the celebration of love and diversity bringing with it a welcome return of summer sun.
The UK’s fourth largest Pride celebration started with a colourful parade from Victoria Gardens down Fore Street to music from the Saltash Town Band. Crowds gathered as the world’s largest Pride flag was marched to the Waterside celebrations to hits booming from the Cornwall Pride car.
Drag Queen Mandy Anne-Ket hosted the festivities beneath the iconic two Saltash bridges on Jubilee Green with live music and entertainment and a summer party atmosphere.
Last stop on the Cornwall Pride tour is St Ives Pride on Saturday, October 5.