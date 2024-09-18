Cornwall Pride visited Saltash this last weekend for a colourful and vibrant penultimate stop on the Cornwall Pride tour of the county.

After a packed summer of 11 Prides celebrations across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, including a milestone 50th Pride event at Falmouth, Saltash hosted the celebration of love and diversity bringing with it a welcome return of summer sun.

The UK’s fourth largest Pride celebration started with a colourful parade from Victoria Gardens down Fore Street to music from the Saltash Town Band. Crowds gathered as the world’s largest Pride flag was marched to the Waterside celebrations to hits booming from the Cornwall Pride car.

Drag Queen Mandy Anne-Ket hosted the festivities beneath the iconic two Saltash bridges on Jubilee Green with live music and entertainment and a summer party atmosphere.

Last stop on the Cornwall Pride tour is St Ives Pride on Saturday, October 5.

Cornwall Pride parade down Saltash Fore Street with Saltash Town Council to the Waterside location for live music and entertainment. (Thomas Berry)

Flying the flag: Devon and Cornwall Police were in attended the event with their Diverse Communities Team. (Sarah Martin)

Charlie Nicholas, 8, pictured with host for Waterside festivities, Drag Queen Mandy Anne-Ket and entourage. (Sarah Martin)

World's largest Pride flag filled the Jubilee Green space under the iconic two bridges that span the river Tamar. (Julie Peggs)

Saltash is the penultimate stop on the Cornwall Pride tour which ends on Saturday October 5 with St Ives Pride. (Sarah Martin)