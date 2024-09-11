CORNWALL Air Ambulance is hoping to hit the charts with its own album as part a fundraising appeal to bring a second lifesaving helicopter to the region.
The compilation album is named after its title sea shanty track, ‘Sing it Home’ which features a range of Cornish musicians who are singing to save lives.
One of the singers featured is one of the charity’s very own critical care paramedics, Jeremy Griffiths, as part of his shanty group Falmouth Shout.
Other artists featured include The Stowes, Kana, Kana Kres, Tom Cary, Shane Solomon, Barrett’s Privateers, Truro Cathedral Choristers, St Dennis Band, Fore Sail and former patient Lottee Brown.
The album includes Cornwall Air Ambulance’s new song Sing it Home, which is about helping to bring a second helicopter to Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, along with Blades in the Sky and Thank You, from two of the charity’s previous Christmas campaigns.
Pre-sale is now live, and the charity believes the album has a chance of reaching the UK album charts if enough copies are pre-ordered.
Jeremy said: “It’s fantastic to be featured on Sing it Home, which is all about bringing a second aircraft to Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
“Owning a second helicopter will be a huge benefit, as it will help us to attend more patients by air across our 19-hour a day, 365 days a year service. The track and the album are a great way to bring the community together to make that mission possible.
“It’s really fantastic, and it’s helping us to raise funds for the new aircraft. A second aircraft will be big benefit for us, as whenever is it unable to fly, having two will really make a difference as we can cover Cornwall that ability, cut down the times, bring our skills and kit to scene and get the patient to hospital quickly.”
Tim Bunting, the chief executive at Cornwall Air Ambulance, said: “We are your charity, for the people of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, and we want to bring our community together.
“Owning a second lifesaving helicopter will help us to provide an even more resilient and capable service for you, and what better way to celebrate that than by bringing people together and singing to save lives as part of our Heli2 Appeal. Thank you to every single person who supports the charity, we can’t do this without you.
“Pre-order the album now and help Cornwall Air Ambulance bring a second lifesaving helicopter to Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, as well hopefully make the charts.”