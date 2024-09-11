Top classical and folk musicians will be coming to Saltash in a new series of events this Autumn.
On Friday, October 11 folk trio Jaclarabag will be performing at Saltash Social Club. This new trio of multi-instrumentalists perform songs and tunes from across the world.
Featuring seasoned Cornish theatre musicians (from Kneehigh, Wildworks and Miracle theatre) this collaboration between Jim Carey, Giles King and Claire Ingleheart will include eclectic folk music and new compositions. Wielding a large palette of instruments, the group is inviting visitors into an exciting world of plaintive airs, brass band mischief and Balkan delights.
On Friday, November 1, Penzance’s Chapel Street Ensemble are coming to Saltash Wesley Methodist Church. Cornish classical musicians Nat Jones and Katy Rowe (violins), Emma Stansfield (viola), Sebastian Poznansky (cello) and Tim Dean (piano) will perform a feast of music by Mozart, Elgar, Dvorak, Humperdinck and the Beatles.
The season’s grand finale on Saturday, November 23 features musicians from the International Music Seminar Prussia Cove performing at Saltash Welsey Methodist Church. Since 1972 IMS Prussia Cove has given the world’s most talented classical musicians the opportunity to study and rehearse in Cornwall.
This concert will feature rising stars Alessandro Ruisi (violin), Chiara Sannicandro (violin), Toby Cook (viola) and Natania Hoffman (cello). The programme includes string quartets by Haydn, Beethoven and Mendelssohn alongside Bartók’s virtuosic duos for two violins.
These concerts are produced by Salt Arts CIC, in partnership with Carn to Cove. Salt Arts CIC also brings the Saltash Songs & Shanties Festival to the town – which attracted nearly 3,000 audience members in 2024.
Tickets are available at www.saltarts.org or from Piglets Haberdashery Shop on Fore Street, Saltash.