IN the course of the last fifteen months we, the team at Liskeard Radio, have transformed our operation with an increased number of live shows, our listener reach and introduced new presenters to support and compliment our existing team.
In that time we have involved ourselves with a number of local groups, organisations, businesses and the councils in both Liskeard and Looe.
The Liskeard Radio Roadshow has to date supported, and will be, supporting a number of events in both towns this year including Liskeard Show, The Ploughman's Festival, Looe Weekender, The Pelynt Young Farmers Tractor Parade, Gt Trethew Vintage Rally and two 'Lights Up' events on consecutive nights in late November.
A raised profile and awareness of what we do has been massively important to us.
It became pretty obvious some time ago that with that level of involvement it was a natural progression that we should change our name to reflect such and so Liskeard and Looe Radio was born on September 1, 2024.
The move gives us the opportunity to become the recognised and valued local community communications resource for Liskeard and Looe working with existing networks.
A community radio station has the resources to support the towns in real time and uniquely combine broadcast and social media reach as well as offering great live shows, features, news, interviews and much more.
It is hoped that we will continue to work with Liskeard Traders Association and Liskeard Town Forum, Looe Business Forum, Lions Clubs, RNLI and others supporting them as we have for some time now.
Many local radio stations do not have a gen-u-ine studio facility, a foresight we have to thank our predecessors for enabling us to support and encourage live bands and local heroes, and there have been many, to come in and give us something a little different now and again.
We have welcomed three new presenters to the team recently, these being Rose Pierce whose Monday morning themed shows often include a focus on local facilities including town libraries, museums etc and she has quickly become our 'go-to' for cultural matters.
Our youngest presenter Yvie G has shown talent beyond her years with her ecletic knowledge of music over several decades.
The 'Launceston Postie' aka Al Roberts presents his Tunes from the Man Cave on Tuesday evenings with a great mix of DJ sounds and even has his own 'Mancave Listeners' group on social media.
Stalwart Barry Green, with Liskeard Radio from the outset, offers a great mix of shows throughout the week including his 'Weekend Warm Up' co-presented by his lovely wife Christine on a Friday Evening.
Ken '60s Pop-star' Strange, the late afternoon legend of the airwaves, is our senior presenter with music knowledge far outweighing any others.
His shows, including his Giant Jukebox, Blues and Soul Train and Back to the 60s shows start at 3pm every Thursday and Friday and like the others go out on video-stream via our website home page and mixcloud app.
My own Late Breakfast Show on Tuesdays at 10am I fill with local news, information, chat events and, of course, great music.
I follow that on Thursday at the new time of 6pm with classic Soul Motown and Funk plus a little bit for the Soulies....you know who you are!!
Other shows include our regular Cornish language shiw with Matthew C, Blues from Steve James and many more on our full schedule of shows which includes a nightly 'Into the Night' smooth grooves show from 10pm til midnight.
All the Liskeard and Looe Radio team are volunteers and we rely solely on our radio advert subscribers...local groups and businesses who support us and whom we support.
We are, of course, keen to offer advertising to any new groups or businesses at excellent rates.
We are keen to invite 'would be' presenters to join us with full training and support given and also invite the local community to let us know what they want to hear on their local radio station.