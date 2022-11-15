The story of three Callington brothers told during Remembrance
Monday 21st November 2022 8:00 am
John Earl 21, James Earl 22 and William Henry Earl 27 from Callington died during the war ()
Three brothers, John Earl, 21, James Earl, 22 and William Henry Earl, 27, (pictured) from Callington died within days of each other in May 1961 in different theatres of war.
Marlene Earl, who has been tracing the journey of the boys discovered that John and James died in the Battle of Jutland on HMS Defence, both 1st class stokers and it’s assumed William died in the Mesapetanian war as a prisoner of war. William was in the Duke of Cornwall light infantry as a Private.
The three boys are Marlene’s great uncles. Her and her daughter laid a wreath during Remembrance to commemorate them. There names are on the Callington and Plymouth war memorial.
