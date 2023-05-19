Volunteers at her new home at Bodmin and Wenford Railway set about bringing Judy back to her former glory, with repairs including damage to the axle journals caused by water, a partial replacement of a firebox, and removal of asbestos by a specialist, but it was in 2008, nearly 40 years after she last operated, Judy came into life again on October 31 of that year. She had also been fitted with a vacuum brake in order to operate passenger trains and entered full service in April 2009.