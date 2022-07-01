A local charity marking its 40th anniversary this year is inviting people to get on their bikes for an exciting challenge in aid of compassionate care and support that positively impacts families affected by terminal illness.

The popular Tour de Moor biking challenge raising much-needed funds for St Luke’s Hospice Plymouth returns to the rugged wilderness of Dartmoor on Sunday, October 9. Sponsored by Print Copy Scan, a local supplier of printers and copiers, the event offers cyclists an adrenalin-packed adventure: the hill-filled, 52km mixed terrain route of mud, sweat and gears. Cycling at its fiercest for those aged 12 and above!

Alternatively, participants of 9 years or older can take it down a gear and saddle up for 30km of tough riding over hills and through woods, and there’s also the ‘mini moor’, a gentle 11km ride along the tarmac paths of Drake’s Trail that’s suitable for all the family.

The South West's boldest charity cycling challenge returns for 2022

Not only does Tour de Moor cater for all cycling abilities, it also raises vital funds for the specialist care St Luke’s provides for patients and ensures they can make precious memories with loved ones in their final months, weeks and days. Funds raised will also help the hospice continue providing essential bereavement support for patients’ family and friends.

Having welcomed its first patients to Syrena House in Plymstock in 1982, today the hospice cares for patients in their own homes, at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust and at Turnchapel. Its critical service runs 365 days a year, covering Plymouth, South West Devon and East Cornwall.

Cyclist's taking part in the St Luke's Tour de Moor 2021 event

Penny Hannah, Head of Fundraising at St Luke’s, said: “If ever there was a time to get on your bike to help keep the wheels of our specialist service turning, it’s this one – our charity’s 40th anniversary year.

“Over the four decades since St Luke’s began, it has been our privilege to have made a difference to many hundreds of local families. So, if someone special to you was looked after by our team, taking on the challenge of Tour de Moor is a fantastic way to pay tribute to them.

“Regardless of your motivation for participating though, our epic event is a great combination of fitness and muddy fun. With three classic routes to choose from, it’s ideal for families as well as more experienced cyclists who really want to push themselves.

“Every hill climb will be worth the extra effort because the sponsorship money Tour de Moor raises is needed more than ever to help St Luke’s meet the rising demand on our service. We want to be here for the next 40 years – and beyond – to ensure that no-one in the local area misses out on the high-quality care they need, and deserve, at the end of their lives.”

Director of Print Copy Scan, Karl Welburn, said, “St Luke’s has given four decades of superb service, helping local families who rely on the team’s care and support at the toughest time of their lives, but as a community we must never take what the charity provides for granted.

“We’re proud to sponsor Tour de Moor again, especially with this year being the 40th anniversary of the hospice. All the money raised by those taking part goes directly to bespoke care for terminally ill people living in the local area.”

The Tour de Moor challenge departs from 8.30am at Harrowbeer Airfield, near Yelverton, and finishes there.