TAMAR Crossings has announced that the Torpoint Ferry service will be temporarily reduced to two ferries on Friday (January 16) between 10am and midday.
During this period, a ferry will depart from each side of the river every 15 minutes.
The adjustment is necessary to carry out essential maintenance on the Lynher ferry, specifically the replacement of a sheave.
The timing has been chosen to avoid peak rush hour and school runs, with the aim of minimising disruption to passengers.
Tamar Crossings has advised users to plan their journeys accordingly and thanked them for their patience and understanding while the work is carried out.
Passengers are encouraged to check schedules before using the service.
