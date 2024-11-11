RESIDENTS across North Cornwall have been left asking whether more needs to be done to improve the safety of what is quickly becoming one of the area's most notorious junctions.
In recent months, the safety of the A30 has been at the forefront of discussion across North Cornwall, with residents and officials calling for change at a number of junctions.
However, for many, there is one spot which sits at the very front of their minds, Plusha Junction.
The junction, which has become synonymous with brutal crashes, was once again the site of a fatal collision last week which saw an 80-year-old woman lose her life after two vehicles collided.
This came only three months after another driver, in her 70s, also died following a crash at the scene.
As well as this, back in May, a 38-year-old man died at the junction, with three others taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision involving two vehicles.
In May 2023, a man in his 50s died along the stretch following a crash on the westbound carriageway involving a grey VW Beetle and a grey Ford S-MAX.
These incidents have led to residents calling for real change at the site, improving safety and ultimately saving lives.
Following the most recent crash, one resident said: “Sadly, yet another. I'm not sure how many fatalities have occurred at Plusha this year, yet alone cumulatively. The junction needs fundamentally revising. Probably in the same way that Kennards House was some years ago.”
Another added: “How many more lives are going to be lost on this junction before the authorities act and solve the problem?”
As well as members of the public, local figures have also spoken out about the safety of the stretch.
Following the most recent fatality, MP for North Cornwall, Ben Maguire said that “a safer solution must be found”.
He explained: “My thoughts are with the families at this time, who must be going through a very difficult period.
“Enough is enough. There has been a record of failure for too long on this issue, and now, more than ever, we need to come together to solve this accident blackspot.
“We need a graded junction, and we need to get everyone around the table to find a long-term solution. Having written to local residents recently, encouraging them to give me their views, I will continue to work closely with the Highways team, and the local parish and Cornwall councillors.
“Together, a safer solution must be found.”
Cornwall Councillors have also expressed their concern surrounding the safety of the junction following yet another fatal incident.
Adrian Parsons, Corwnall councillor for Altarnun and Stoke Climsland has been very vocal about the necessity for change at a number of junctions along the road.
After last week’s incident, Cllr Parsons said: “It’s incredibly sad to arrive home to the news that another local lady has passed away at Plusha, in yet another tragic accident. These are words that I am now typing all to often, it upsets me that it’s been allowed to come to this. As always my thoughts are with all those involved and who will be affected by today’s events and thank our emergency services and members of public who tried to help. Meaningful change needs to come and it needs to be soon!”
With calls for change from a variety of sources, at the end of September, National Highways unveiled its plans for six ‘key’ junctions along the A30, including Plusha.
The organisation responsible for the country’s roads revealed that it was looking at a “suite of improvements” at these points to improve road safety for drivers and local communities. Having carried out surveys and investigations to help identify improvement opportunities.
Despite a number of changes being announced, all eyes were on the plans for Plusha. The changes would see improved slip roads into the Plusha junction to assist exiting and entering the A30.
According to Highways, fatalities and accidents reportedly occur most frequently when turning right from Plusha to join the eastbound A30. Under new plans, this movement will be banned.
As well as this, all vehicles looking to cross the carriageway will be expected to use the Five Lanes slip road to turn around and rejoin.
However, despite plans being revealed, work was not set to begin until after the government announced the next road investment period, thus delaying any progress until the 2025/26 financial year.
With plans identified, though no work getting underway and the road taking another life, residents are now calling for plans to be changed.
On the evening of November 7, following the fatal incident which occurred the same morning, National Highways announced that it would be taking immediate action to improve the safety of Plusha junction.
In a statement, Ed Halford, National Highways route manager, said: “Safety is our number one priority, and our thoughts are very much with the families and friends of all those affected by this tragic incident on the A30 while we work with police partners to fully understand the cause.
“In September, we unveiled plans to implement a suite of safety measures along the A30 between Kennards House and Five Lanes.
“As part of the safety package, we’ve been liaising closely with our police and local authority partners to identify a number of interventions aimed at improving safety and reducing the number of incidents.
“In agreement with Devon and Cornwall Police and Cornwall Council, we are now restricting right-turn traffic movements and reducing the speed limit at the Plusha junction whilst we investigate a potential permanent solution.”
Though despite the turning being closed and the speed reduced, residents are still not convinced that this is what is necessary to solve the problem at Plusha.
One North Cornwall resident said: “Safety is the number one policy? If that’s the case a fly over is the only option, as that junction is a nightmare just with people unable to judge traffic coming from Launceston! Thousands can be found for a wildlife bridge of all things on the new stretch but guess a badger's life is more important than tax paying humans.”
Another added: “They may not concede a bridge is required but why on earth are there not any 'Accident black spot' signs at the very least? The heat is on National Highways now to act swiftly, not in two or three years' time!”
With calls for more severe and permanent changes, is the closure of the right turn the correct decision? Should National Highways invest in the creation of a flyover? Or are there other options which would improve this horror junction?