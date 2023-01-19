The third event of the primary schools cross country season took place last Friday (January 13) at Cotehele.
Despite the wet and windy weather a total of 479 runners crossed the finish line.
Results
Year 3 and 4 girls
1st - Holly White, Year 4, St Nicolas
2nd- Emilia Kennedy, Year 3, Pensilva
3rd - Grace Deacon, Year 4, Landrake
Year 3 and 4 boys
1st -Rafe Jackson, Year 4, Looe
2nd- Billy Hannah, Year 4, Duloe
3rd- Dexter Sargeant, Year 4, St Germans
Year 5 and 6 girls
1st- Jazz Jackman, Year 6, Polperro
2nd- Florence Zinn, Year 5, Carbeile
3rd- Tilly Day, Year 5, Dobwalls
Year 5 and 6 boys
1st- Lucas Sweeney, Year 5, Bishop Cornish
2nd- Sam Richardson, Year 6, St Germans
3rd- Milo Newman, Year 6, Antony
The next run is scheduled to be on February 3 at a new venue in Landrake which will incorporate the Championship qualifier for Newquay in March.