The third event of the primary schools cross country season took place last Friday (January 13) at Cotehele.

Despite the wet and windy weather a total of 479 runners crossed the finish line.

Results

Year 3 and 4 girls

1st - Holly White, Year 4, St Nicolas

2nd- Emilia Kennedy, Year 3, Pensilva

3rd - Grace Deacon, Year 4, Landrake

Year 3 and 4 boys

1st -Rafe Jackson, Year 4, Looe

2nd- Billy Hannah, Year 4, Duloe

3rd- Dexter Sargeant, Year 4, St Germans

Year 5 and 6 girls

1st- Jazz Jackman, Year 6, Polperro

2nd- Florence Zinn, Year 5, Carbeile

3rd- Tilly Day, Year 5, Dobwalls

Year 5 and 6 boys

1st- Lucas Sweeney, Year 5, Bishop Cornish

2nd- Sam Richardson, Year 6, St Germans

3rd- Milo Newman, Year 6, Antony

The next run is scheduled to be on February 3 at a new venue in Landrake which will incorporate the Championship qualifier for Newquay in March.