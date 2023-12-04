The event began with the Santa fun run which saw hundreds of Santas take to the streets of Saltash. There were stalls of every kind from charities, shopping ideas and food outlets. The high street was packed with townsfolk along with the many visitors who came to shop and view the events of the day.
Saltash Radio was on hand, broadcasting times of all the happenings during the day.
The Saltash mayor, Cllr Richard Bickford, thanked everyone who gave up their time to make the day so special. Then after a loud countdown he switched on the town’s festive lights which led to community carol singing.
The lantern parade was up next, which paraded to the top of the high street through the crowds.
A spokesperson said: “What a magnificent spectacle, the lanterns were amazing, such a variety on display.”
On arrival at the top, a firework display commenced to round off a stunning evening.