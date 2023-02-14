When asked why he was doing it on his own, he said this was mainly due to the need for the reconstructed altar to be absolutely perfect in its execution. He said: “Because of the way this altar was constructed, in order to accurately rebuild it, it has to be millimetre perfect. There’s absolutely no room for error. By having other people involved, you increase the potential for mistakes happening which might not be noticed, and this way I can get it done on my own.”