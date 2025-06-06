In a meeting of the community services committee of Bodmin Town Council, councillors discussed and approved a proposal to allow free parking in its Priory car park for five Saturdays during the summer.
The free parking days will take place on July 26, August 9, August 16, August 23 and August 30 and come as the council bid to support the town’s traders during one of its busiest period.
Cllr Tony Gosling, a local businessman who was recently elected to the council, welcomed the proposal.
He said at the meeting: “As a trader, free parking on Saturdays in the summer would be massive and I welcome these proposals massively.”
