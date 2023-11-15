A Liskeard pub has won acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets – in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023.
The King Doniert in Barras Street has been awarded a diamond rating by inspectors – the highest award possible.
Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.
The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.
The King Doniert, a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by Ian Lynskey.
Ian said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”