Constellations on view include Corona Borealis - keep a close eye on that one, just in case the Nova decides to go woof! In view of the shortage of nightfall, it is good to concentrate on the northern constellations: Ursa Major and Minor, Cassiopeia (the straggly W). Then we get Andromeda; see if you can spot the Andromeda galaxy, which is at its best before the Moon gets too big.