The Open Maiden for seven-year-olds and upwards, sponsored by the King’s Head Altarnun, was run in torrential rain. It produced a first winning ride for Ed Rees on Millbrook Flyer who led after the penultimate and stayed on well in the driving wind and rain to hold the odds-on favourite Fevertre. The 23-year-old winning rider, who started his career on the flat with Richard Hannon, now works for the Harry Fry yard at Corscombe, Dorset, and trains Millbrook Flyer himself. “He was always on the bridle, travelling well and kept giving,” reported the rider.